Dolly Parton is paying for Dollywood employees to go to school

Dollywood announced on Tuesday that they’ll pay tuition fees for any employee who wishes to further their education.

Headed by Dolly Parton’s operating partner Herschend Enterprises, the program is set to be a significant investment for workers.

The President of Dollywood Company, Eugene Naughton said it’s an opportunity for employees to grow.

“One of The Dollywood Foundation’s key tenets is to ‘learn more.’ This program is created with that very tenet in mind. We want our hosts to develop themselves through advanced learning to fulfill the foundation’s other tenets: care more, dream more, and be more.”

More to come.