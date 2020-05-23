Tame Impala has “something special” in store for the ‘Innerspeaker’ 10th anniversary

Psych-rock magnates Tame Impala have posted a tribute in honour of their debut album’s 10th anniversary. Along with a re-imagined cover art for Innerspeaker, frontman Kevin Parker has teased an “Announcement of something very special coming v soon.”

Recorded in a Western Australian beach shack, Innerspeaker saw Tame Impala quickly ascend into the leagues of Australian, UK and European indie. The record won 2011’s Rolling Stone Album of the Year award, and has been certified platinum on the ARIA charts.

Celebrating 10 years since their debut album, Tame Impala have announced that “something very special” is on the horizon.

“My first album is 10 years old today,” Parker wrote on Instagram. “This version of the cover was 1 version out from the final, but i found it the other day for the first time since 2010 and it makes me very emotional to just look at because it reminds me of what I was going through about a week out from finishing and signing off on the whole album, which scared the shit out of me and at the time seemed like an insurmountable task. Little did I know that was the easiest it was ever going to get.”

Parker continues to thank album engineer Tim Holmes for his role in making the album what it is today, along with teasing the upcoming project.

“Thank you to everyone who believed in me back then, you know who you are. And thank you Tim Holmes where ever you are, you saved this album in a way my naive self didn’t realise at the time.”\

Fans are anxiously waiting in anticipation for what the band has in store. Will it be a complete Innerspeaker livestream? An anniversary release? New music? We’ll just have to wait and see what the psych-rock king has in store.