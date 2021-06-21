We’re feeling 22: Taylor Swift announces ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift has announced that her next re-recorded album, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, will drop this November.

Swifties, it’s time to mark our calendars again because our queen is going to keep feeding us All Too Well this year.

On June 18, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter took to Instagram to make the surprise announcement that left many Swifties “lying on the cold hard ground”.

With a photo of herself sitting in a red, vintage convertible while wearing a brown coat, red lipstick, and earthy-toned hat and a ring with ‘Red’ spelled out in diamonds, Swift wrote a lengthy caption introducing the next addition to her discography.

“Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red,” a part of the caption said.

“I’ve always said that the world is a different place of the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly.

“The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice.”

The next album that I’ll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long🧣 https://t.co/FOBLS5aHpS pic.twitter.com/6zWa64Owgp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 18, 2021

While the confirmation of her next project, and the thought of new Swift content, was enough for fans, it was the bombshells that Swift made that had her fans taking to social media with gusto.

“Sometimes you need to talk it over (over and over and over) for it to ever really be… over. Like your friend who calls you in the middle of the night going on and on about their ex, I just couldn’t stop writing,” Swift wrote, referencing the fan-favourite track All Too Well.

“This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long.”

me listening to red by taylor swift in 2012 vs me listening to red (taylor’s version) in 2021 pic.twitter.com/3yjWiPwYQ2 — grande express 🧣 💐🌹🥀 free (@grandexpresssg) June 18, 2021

Written about actor Jake Gyllenhall, Swift has previously spoken about how the original version of All Too Well was too long for the album, and needed to be cut down.

“[All Too Well] started out being a 10-minute song, which you can’t put on an album,” Swift said during an interview with US-based morning show, Good Morning America, back in 2012.

While the original Red received critical acclaim for its lyrical content, the album was a noticeable departure for Swift from her country roots into a more pop-based sound – something that critics found polarising.

However, Swifties loved it, and the album was a commercial success. It peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, where it remained on the chart for an incredible 168 weeks.

Red (Taylor’s Version), in all its 30-track glory, will be released on November 19.