Amber Heard returns as Mera for ‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’

Actress Amber Heard will reprise her role as Mera for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.

The surprise announcement came after months of speculation as to whether the actress would be returning as the hydrokinetic Atlantean, following the ongoing legal battle between her and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

There were also recurring rumours that Warner Bros (the studio behind DC) had fired Heard.

However, it appears that it was all just rumours.

Heard took to Instagram two days ago to share the news of her return with her 3.9 million followers. She posted a photo of a card she had received from the film’s director James Wan.

“Amber- welcome back to Atlantis. Love James & Rob,” the card said.

Moreover, as the film is being shot in the UK (amidst the COVID-19 pandemic), the actress also revealed that she is in quarantine as she captioned the picture with a simple mermaid emoji and the words “in quarantine”.

Don’t tell me to not boycott Aquaman 2 because “it’s rude for the other people working” when literally the whole bunch of them are enabling Amber Heard. “Love” James Wan ??? Really ? Y’all are beyond sickening. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/lqXmUc8GqJ — Sienna (@winonasrider) June 19, 2021

Her current whereabouts have led fans to speculate that filming will not commence until two weeks from now, a fact confirmed by Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, who revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show that filming will not start until July.

All of this comes on the back of what has been a tumultuous few years for the actress.

The fallout between Heard and Depp was widely publicised with Depp labelling Heard as an abusive partner.

Years before, when they’d gotten divorced after approximately one year of marriage, Heard had accused Depp of being abusive.

The legal battle between the two Hollywood stars reached its peak when Depp took the News Group Newspapers (the publisher of the UK-based newspaper, The Sun) to the High Court in London, suing them for defamation after they labelled him a “wife beater” in an article.

In the end, while the case between the former spouses is still ongoing in US courts, the UK courts ruled in favour of the newspapers and Heard.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022.