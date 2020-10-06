Teddy Rizzo chats collaborations, beginnings, and his debut EP ‘Wai Kei’

Teddy Rizzo knows how to write an explosive track. Lucky for us, we were able to sit down with the artist to chat his debut EP.

How do I explain Wai Kei in as few words as possible? It is a collection of anguish unfurled in clouds of heavy rock. It is a sojourn that exists as a conduit for self-discovery and reflection. It is Teddy Rizzo at his finest.

As an EP, Wai Kei boasts the weight of a lifetime, exhibiting a detail and care that most artists take years to master. It only takes a second of listening to this record to realise that Teddy Rizzo is undoubtedly on the route to greatness.

HAPPY: Hey Teddy, how’s it going? What do you find yourself doing right this moment?

TEDDY: Right now, I’m talking with you rather than answering emails/phone calls at work [laughs]!

HAPPY: We have been supercharged by the infectious vibe of your debut EP Wai Kei! How does it feel to have it out in the world?

TEDDY: It feels great, it’s so crazy to me to see my album out there. This time last year, I had just made my first shitty video for fun on Instagram, never thought it would go this far.

HAPPY: Where did music start for you?

TEDDY: It started in high school 1999/2000, around the same time as Blink-182, Linkin Park, and Limp Bizkit all dropped their albums from those years.

HAPPY: And the name Teddy Rizzo, where did that originate?

TEDDY: It’s a stage name that’s a combination of my Mother and Father’s nicknames.

HAPPY: Is there a favourite track on the EP?

TEDDY: Desert Ghost or Aves.

HAPPY: There are so many different facets of rock incorporated in your music, who would you say are some of the most surprising influences?

TEDDY: Tom Morello has been my biggest influence for sure, Kirk Hammett and Stevie Ray Vaughan to name a few.

HAPPY: The recording of Wai Kei featured a couple of the guys from Philadelphia Grand Jury, who would you like to collaborate with next?

TEDDY: Oh geez, so many to choose from. I love everything Violent Soho and DZ Deathrays do, it would be great to work with them or play a show together one day!

HAPPY: Why do you think an instrumental concept is just as compelling and engaging as a traditional band?

TEDDY: Why not take it back a bit and leave it up to your imagination? Let the audience decide what they want to feel when hearing it and let them form their own interpretations and apply it to whatever mood they are in. I know for me, the songs all mean different things but, for someone else, they might mean something totally different and that’s fine. The point is that it’s up to you.

HAPPY: The artwork for the Wai Kei is particularly striking, how did that come about?

TEDDY: It’s a painting my wife made, she is super talented!

HAPPY: What’s been playing on your isolation playlist of late?

TEDDY: Oh geez. I’m into everything, but lately, Machine Gun Kelly and Deftones new albums have been on repeat!

HAPPY: What’s next for Teddy Rizzo?

TEDDY: I’m shooting a video for Desert Ghost this week, which will hopefully be out very soon, and I have a show planned for later this year (details TBA). Next year, hopefully a full-length album!

HAPPY: Cheers for the chat!

TEDDY: Likewise!

Have a listen to Wai Kei below: