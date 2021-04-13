A new study has pinpointed the age we stop seeking new music

Feel like you haven’t been seeking new music lately? If you’re around 28 years old, you’re not alone. In fact, your musical paralysis has arrived right on time.

A new study, conducted by music streaming service Deezer, has found their average user stops actively seeking new music by the time they’re 28 years old.

Over 5,000 adults across Brazil, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States were surveyed, the purpose of the study being to find the time we hit “musical paralysis”; the moment where we stop seeking unfamiliar genres of music altogether.

According to the survey, we don’t stop wanting new music at the age of 28, with 60 percent of respondents saying they wished they could expand their music library. Reasons we stop seeking new music were many, including being overwhelmed by the volume of music available, demanding jobs, and having children.

Interestingly, what Deezer called ‘peak musical discovery’ occurred three years earlier than our musical ruts, at an average 25 years of age. If you’re there, live that shit up!

So what does this mean, exactly? It substantiates the idea that the older we get, the more we rely on pre-curated discovery channels such as streaming playlists instead of actively seeking tunes on blogs, at live shows, and through our own research.

In any case remember the sample size is only 5,000, so take these discoveries with a pinch of salt.