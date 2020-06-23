The Arctic Circle has just recorded its hottest-ever day at 38 degrees

A small town in Siberia called Verkhoyansk reached a record-breaking temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) last Saturday.

This staggering temperature was 32 degrees above normal high temperatures and has worryingly arrived 80 years faster than expected.

A Siberian town called Verkhoyansk recorded a 100-degree temperature, the hottest day ever documented north of the Arctic Circle so far.

The weather has undoubtedly been on an upward trend in the Arctic Circle, with temperatures in the Russian region climbing dramatically over the last few months, a process accelerated by climate change.

The town of Verkhoyansk, 3000 miles east of Moscow, has traditionally been recognised as one of the coldest cities in the world, with temperatures dropping below minus 60 degrees last November.

However, the average temperature high for June this year has averaged at 68 degrees, with Siberia experiencing what meteorologist Scott Duncan described as a “relentless Arctic heatwave“.

Surface temperatures in Siberia were 18 degrees higher than average in May, making it the hottest May in the region since record-keeping began in 1979. To add fuel to the fire, the average heat across Russia matches what is projected as the norm for 2100, if current trends in heat-trapping carbon emissions continue.

That is pretty concerning, given that the current temperature rises in the Arctic have already resulted in the loss of sea ice, whilst simultaneously erupting wildfires, extreme flooding, and pest invasions.

For all the climate change deniers out there, it appears that time is no longer on your side.