King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release ‘RATTY’ doco for charity

Melbourne prog-rock legends King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have just released another film, RATTY, with all proceeds going towards Indigenous charities in Australia.

The 28-minute film documents the making of the group’s 2019 heavy metal-inspired album, Infest the Rat’s Nest.

This is the group’s second experiment with film, after releasing their debut feature-length concert movie, Chunky Shrapnel, earlier this year.

In a trailer attached to the RATTY Vimeo page, viewers are given a quick taste of the chaos cocooned within the neatly packaged film. A series of VHS tape, pounding drums, and black and white footage seem to perfectly capture King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s flair for the outrageously reckless.

The band also announced via their Instagram page that all proceeds from the release of RATTY will be donated to the following Indigenous charities based in Australia: Australians for Native Title and Reconciliation, BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation, DJIRRA, and Indigenous Social Justice Association Melbourne.

The film, shot and edited by John Angus Stewart and produced by PHC films, is available to rent on Vimeo now. Check out the latest addition to the Gizzverse here.