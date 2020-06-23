The stats are in: parents have cancelled the name Karen

If, when you hear the name Karen, your mind races to a white, overly entitled, middle-aged woman – it seems you are not alone.

According to Babynames.com, parents are no longer choosing to name their children Karen due to negative connotations associated with the name.

We’ve all seen the memes, or at least the Wikipedia page.

If you haven’t, according to Wikipedia (which we all know is always the most reliable source), “Karen is a pejorative term used in the Western for a woman perceived to be entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is considered appropriate or necessary.”

For example, Karen is that person prances about with her bob haircut, so sharply concave it could cut, who asks to speak to the manager for no reason, at all.

It seems that the meme culture surrounding the name has become so potent, that according to TMZ, none of the millions of users of Babynames.com have “added the name Karen to their list of favourite baby names in the past year.”

If that’s not enough proof that Karen’s are soon to extinct, the name has reportedly also seen a dramatic 75% drop in popularity over the past decade. Per the baby name website, parents are actively searching for the name, but only to research its meaning.

For now, it appears Karen has been crossed off the list of potential names for now, but here’s hoping she makes a comeback again, someday.