Von Memora make one hell of a first impression on ‘Rosebird’

There’s something immediately addictive about the music of Von Memora. In an incredibly short amount of time, the Sydney-based outfit have carved out a sound for themselves that feels simultaneously grounded and far-reaching; it’s rooted in indie-rock but stretches into far more expansive sonic territories.

With the release of their debut single, Rosebird, the group have immediately established their penchant for crafting immersive and infectious gems of sound. If you’re not already across this band, we strongly recommend you change that.

On their debut single Rosebird, Sydney-based outfit Von Memora deliver a sprawling slice of indie-rock brilliance.

All throughout the new single, Von Memora glide through a hypnotic concoction of indie-rock, shoegaze, and psychedelia, delivering something uniquely their own. With endearingly warm vocal melodies, layers of woozy guitars, and air-tight percussion, Rosebird is brimming with pure sonic charm.

Across its sprawling five-minute run-time, the song builds into something quite cathartic. As the band traverse myriad soundscapes, Rosebird develops into an emotionally and sonically resonant piece of music. By the time the track reaches its final moments, you’ll be left completely spellbound by Von Memora’s distinct brand of music.

These may still be early days for this Sydney band, but judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above.