This just in: Destiny’s Child might be making a comeback

Powerhouse trio Destiny’s Child, comprised of all-star lineup Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams, are rumoured to be in talks for a potential reunion.

This reunion tour, if it actually goes ahead, would mark three decades since the formation of the girl group.

Powerhouse girl group Destiny’s Child are reportedly in talks for a reunion tour, marking three decades since their music career began.

The Survivor stars, who shot to fame in 1999 with their breakthrough album The Writing’s On The Wall, have been long-rumoured to be in tentative talks for a potential reunion.

However, British tabloid The Mirror reported that according to an anonymous source, they are “understood to be in talks, planning gigs and recordings for when the pandemic is over.”

The source also stated that “They’ve always said they would get back together one day when the time is right – and there is no time like the present“, before foreshadowing a potential announcement as the coronavirus pandemic eases and restrictions begin to lift.

The reunion tour would not be the first time the group has been back together since their indefinite split in 2006, performing at the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show, and then Beyonce’s iconic 2018 Coachella set. How could we forget that?

While the rumours seem a little vague at the moment, we still hope they’re true.