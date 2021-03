In September 2020, we published an interview with Jaden Smith in which he voiced his undying love for The Babe Rainbow. Today, the pair have dropped a collab and it’s just as silky smooth as you’d expect.

Brewed from both artists’ essence, Your Imagination flows like a surf-rock dream. Jaden’s vocoder-tinted vocals are sprinkled throughout the track with ease, while the Byron boys serve up a soundscape to die for.

Check out our now-monumental interview with Jaden here. Dive in below: