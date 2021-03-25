Wielding together an intoxicating blend of indie-folk, roots and blues, Gold Coast artist Majelen conjures an empowering break-up track that takes a stand.

There’s nothing quite like the percussive playing of acoustic guitar to start a fire within you. The kind of fire that ignites spontaneity or perhaps inspires a moment of defiance. In a grand transcendence of cosmic synergy in the office today, we meet Majelen and her recent release.

Burleigh Heads based artist and guitarist Helen Ashworth, of Majelen, knows how to spark this tenacity. Her deft, playful finger plucking feels like freedom and sounds so classically Australian, it’s hard to believe she ever left. Returning home, after the break down of a relationship, led to the poignant writing of Walking Away – a recent release from this uprising talent.

Steadfast with none of the spite, Walking Away holds its own. An empowering story of strength and self-love, Majelen threads her virtuoso acoustic playing around the buoyant beat created by the guitar itself. Much like the original traipsing of legends John Butler Trio, she makes the whole body of the guitar her prey.

Majelen keeps this rhythmic trajectory interesting with stop-start moments and slinky scale runs. Her agility is captivating and her gentle vocals glide over the top. This pattern of light and shade mirrors the internal wrestle of choosing to put yourself first before a damaging relationship. The return to oneself. Majelen explains:

“‘Walking Away’ is about leaving behind a relationship that was hurting me and dragging me down, and coming back home to Australia, to live the life that I actually wanted. It’s about recognising my own self worth and having the courage to honour and stand up for myself, regardless of how hard that might seem.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Majelen (@majelenmusic)

Where her most recent release Waiting holds space for growth and reflection, Walking Away was the catalyst to get there. Beaming with pride for taking those first steps away from the toxicity, this one is an empowering ode to the self.

Walking Away was aptly self-produced in her own studio at Liondance Records in Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast – not far from where the official music video was filmed.

Enjoy the full track on all the usual platform via Majelen’s website here.

And for anyone who knows someone who might need a sign to walk away, this is it: