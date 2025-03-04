Inside The Bitter Joy’s Record Collection – Five Songs That Shaped Their Sound

Being a two-piece means every influence matters – The Bitter Joy have picked five tracks each – songs that hit hard, linger long, and fuel their songwriting today

With The Bitter Joy being a two–piece band, the musical tastes of both Chris and I are really integral to the sound of the project.

We both grew up listening to our fathers play music in our respective households, so our influences go back decades.

In regards to The Bitter Joy, I wanted the project’s sound to encompass a duality similar to the band’s name— a band that could both be aggressive and sensitive, transparent and introspective.

Chris and I decided to talk about some of our favourite songs to show where our influence comes from and how these artists have resonated with us.

JERRY

Song #1 – Something – The Beatles



I remember driving around with my family at a very young age when this song came on over the car speakers.

My father always had The Beatles playing when he was doing construction around the house, but I remember something about this one really affected me that day.

The dynamic changes, the crazy movement in the bass, and George’s vocals shine so brightly on this track. I wasn’t a musician yet at that point, but I think I subconsciously learned to appreciate arrangement and composition through this one.

My whole list could consist of different Beatles songs and how important they are to me, but my favourite track of theirs will have to suffice.

CHRIS

Song #1: More Than a Feeling- Boston

Arguably the most badass and sonically sexy first-album first-track tune from a band. Ever.

The acoustic guitars set an almost dreamlike scene at the beginning, fading in while harmonics tease the electric riff about to be shot straight into our veins.

The balance of this tune is captivating— bringing the energy back down for the verses to make room for Brad Delp’s reflective melancholy before he absolutely soars into the chorus.

And the solo? Anthemic, inspirational, and juicy. Thank you, Tom Schultz. Even if I’m listening to this song in the middle of winter in New Jersey, I’m really listening to this song on the Mass Pike in late July.

JERRY

Song #2 – Next Semester – Twenty One Pilots

My introduction to this band was an interesting one. I’ve always been one to gravitate more towards guitar-driven music, so when these guys first came out, I had a hard time listening to them despite liking a few of their songs.

Years later, they started dropping singles for their album Clancy and Next Semester was one of those tracks. I instantly fell in love with it.

What I consider this song’s greatest feat is that it starts off making you want to run through a wall, and by the time it ends you feel like driving home in silence, choked up and misty eyed.

My girlfriend eventually showed me their entire back catalogue, and I resonated so heavily with how Tyler Joseph approaches songwriting.

I gained such respect for a group that I ignorantly wrote off as another generic 2010’s pop band, and I think they made me more open minded to more contemporary sounds and production.

CHRIS

Song #2: Holiday- Green Day

This song is the reason I picked up a guitar. I started playing music because of my father’s pianist wizardry and my mom’s love of musical theatre, but I started playing GUITAR all thanks to Billie Joe Armstrong and a little tune called Holiday.

The guitar riff at the top of the song commands attention, and then Tre Cool hits you in the gut a couple times before kicking the band into high gear.

And that’s just the beginning of the song?! Fourth-grade-me learning the guitar solo damn near drove my parents insane. Very punk rock.

JERRY

Song #3 – Hook, Line, and Sinker – Royal Blood

Absolutely gnarly song. Royal Blood is one of my favourite bands and this is usually the song I show people when I recommend them.

Killer riff, catchy chorus, and the last twenty five seconds of this song make my hair stick up every time.

The outro of this song is an absolute energy, and that is one of my favorite things about rock music. It’s a borderline superpower- to create energy out of thin air.

The influence that this band has had on my songwriting can’t be understated— they blend all my favorite aspects of pop/rock music with the aggressiveness of a hard rock group.

God, I love Royal Blood.

CHRIS

Song #3 – Rock and Roll – Led Zeppelin

It’s all. In. The right. Foot.

This song was a huge lesson for me in how much texture and heartbeat a drummer can give a band. The tune just grooves so darn good the whole way around.

Hearing the full drum kit as one beast— the washy hihat whipped with a ferocity unlike any other, and the swinging pendulum of kick and snare — fills space while leaving plenty of room for Robert Plant to scream to the heavens.

I can always come back to this song when I need a mean guitar riff itch scratched by Jimmy Page. And the musical prowess— and sheer finger stamina— of John Paul Jones is to be neither overlooked nor trifled with.

That man is a rhythmic and sonic genius. I’ve only recently come to truly appreciate the unique sound that only these four individuals could make together as a group— that’s what made the songs “Led Zeppelin”.

Rock and Roll is one of the best examples of this beautiful musical cohesion.

JERRY

Song #4 – Sugar Mountain – Neil Young

When I was growing up, my father would always sing this song with his twelve string guitar. My father was a huge influence on me, and his favourite artist was and still is Neil Young.

Seeing my dad sing this while strumming away on the couch ignited my love for music. It’s a song about the precious nature of youth, and lamenting the loss of being young once you get older.

No song on the planet captures a longing for the past better than this one in my opinion.

My father still sings this on the same couch as he did years ago, and now that he’s much older, this song’s effect on me is infinitely more powerful.

Neil is one of the greats.

CHRIS

Song #4 – Nowhere Man – The Beatles

The bass line and three part harmonies of this particular tune are some of the sweetest, most sonically pleasing things in this universe.

Coupled with personal lyrical anecdote from John Lennon about feeling so lost it’s become an identity, this song always hits home.

Who doesn’t feel lost sometimes? And who doesn’t love and respect a complex 3-part harmony for an entire song? (I’m serious, it’s there the whole time, and it is gorgeous)

The modest but poignant 8 bar solo from George Harrison is certified ear-worm material. Each section of the solo begins with a strummed chord that then builds notes on top.

It fills itself out beautifully and evokes a sense of triumph. The purposefully-over-compressed guitar solo sounds almost distorted too, which gives it all the more grit.

And Ringo! Thump. Thump thump. It’s brilliant, it’s what the song needed, and it sounds great. Folks often say that Ringo was one of the greats because he played to the song— played what was needed.

And then just when you think you have him figured out, he’ll go into a buzzroll crash that makes you feel warm inside. It’s like magic.

JERRY

Song #5 – Don’t Look Back in Anger – Oasis

Oasis is the band that did it for me. I listen to them religiously every day; I think they encompass everything I love about being in a band.

When I was a freshman in high school, I heard Don’t Look Back in Anger for the first time and it stood out to me because of its flawless melody and anthemic nature.

At that point I had only wanted to be a great guitar player- guitar culture was booming at the time with Guitar Hero and Rock Band in pop culture.

I remember wanting so badly to be a virtuoso like Steve Vai or Satriani (wow, haha. Spoiler: That didn’t happen.)

If I can pinpoint one moment to where things changed for me, it was when I discovered the acoustic version of this song at River Plate Stadium in 2009. Game over. I didn’t care about being a guitar god of epic proportions anymore; I desperately wanted to write songs.

The crowd completely takes it over. It’s my favourite performance of all time— not because of flashy stage antics, choreography or production, but because it’s a visceral connection between an incredible song and the people that cherish it.

