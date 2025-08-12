The Darlo, you won’t forget it!

The Royal Sovereign Hotel, affectionately known as Darlo Bar, is a laid-back, colourful spot at the heart of Darlinghurst.

A favourite among locals and creatives, it’s home to a relaxed public bar pouring craft and local beers, and a leafy rooftop with a vertical garden serving cocktails mixed with fresh herbs.

Upstairs, seven retro-style double rooms offer an easy, comfortable stay if you want to make a night of it.

With its genuine casual charm and welcoming atmosphere, Darlo Bar feels like the kind of place you can drop into any time and always feel at home.



The Darlo

📍306 Liverpool St

📞 (02) 9331 3672

🌐 darlobar.com.au