Introducing The Daturas, 1 of 4 bands supporting The Chats at UNDERPROOF

The Daturas are amongst the Northern Beaches locals selected to open for The Chats at UNDERPROOF, an upcoming all ages show on Saturday June 26th.

UNDERPROOF is a yearly initiative by Happy Mag and Northern Beaches Council that sees a handful of local bands paired up with a massive Aussie headliner. This year we have pub rock lords The Chats running point on the night, and The Daturas are one of the lucky support bands itching to take the stage.

To celebrate, we caught up with Corey from the band to talk all things Daturas.

HAPPY: Hey, how are things? What have you been up to?

COREY: Hey, we’ve been good, just been rehearsing a bunch and writing and experimenting with our music.

HAPPY: Tell us about yourselves, how did the band start out?

COREY: It started with Zac and I going to see a bunch of live bands all the time and after every gig we would talk about starting a band together. Eventually we pulled together and jammed a few times at each other’s houses ’til we finally asked Leo to drum and Ethan to play bass for us. From there we started writing a few things and working on covers and working on the sound we wanted to get from our music.

HAPPY: You’re yet to release a debut single, what should people expect when it finally comes out?

COREY: We are planning to release our favourite song we play called Afterglow. I guess what could be expected is loud drums and gnarly guitar solos and tons of tempo changes with psychedelic sounds, so I guess we are very excited to get into the studio and release that for everyone to hear – which will hopefully happen sometime this year.

HAPPY: Give us a little bit of a vibe on your live show. What’s the setup like?

COREY: We plan to be loud and get the crowd really into our music, our set goes through a few different changes between laid-back surf rock and up to hard hitting guitar and drum-heavy riffs. There are four of us in our band consisting of drums, two guitars, and bass, and we work well to create as big of a sound as possible.

HAPPY: What do you love about that scene around the Northern Beaches at the moment?

COREY: At the moment the scene around the northern beaches has been affected by COVID and we have only played to a few mosh pits due to the restrictions, but are very keen for this opportunity. The best part about the music scene is seeing how other bands interact with each other, there are so many sick bands in the area and everyone is super chill and friendly.

HAPPY: Very soon you’ll be playing the Underproof show with The Chats, are you psyched? Anything special planned?

COREY: We are super psyched to play with The Chats. We love their music and their stage presence and have always considered them as one of Australia’s most iconic bands. We’ve got some new songs that haven’t been heard by many yet so we are beyond psyched

HAPPY: Do you have anything else coming up?

COREY: We are currently in the works of a gig at the Factory with some other bands yet to be announced, we are also gonna write a bunch of music, try and get something recorded, and get as many gigs possible.

Catch The Ginger Bakers supporting The Chats at UNDERPROOF:

3:00pm Session – less than 25 tickets remaining!

The Daturas

The Ginger Bakers

7:30pm Session – SOLD OUT

The Chats

Edgecliff

Lux Trevis

Gig Details

PCYC Northern Beaches

Saturday 26 June

$30 + B/F

All Ages

Buy Tickets | Facebook Event