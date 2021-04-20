Announcing UNDERPROOF with The Chats!

The Chats will be joined by Edgecliff, Sun Dress, The Daturas, and Lux Trevis for UNDERPROOF, presented by Happy Mag and the Northern Beaches Council.

On Saturday May 8th, join The Chats alongside four local Northern Beaches bands for UNDERPROOF at Dee Why PCYC. The Chats will play two shows on the night; one early, one late. Joining them for the early session will be Sun Dress and The Daturas, while Lux Trevis and Edgecliff will play the late session.

UNDERPROOF is an initiative presented by Happy Mag, Northern Beaches Council, and KALOF that sees a handful of local bands support a huge Aussie headliner. UNDERPROOF is an all-ages gig, so get your crew together and grab tickets before they fly out.

The Chats are a band who need no introduction. Since their viral hit Smoko they’ve taken Australia and the punk world by storm, laying down hit after hit and as of 2020, a debut album called High Risk Behaviour.

At UNDERPROOF The Chats will be supported by four local Northern Beaches bands. On the early session starting at 3pm, you’ll bear witness to the grooves of Sun Dress followed by the surf-tinged, psychedelic sounds of The Daturas.

The late session, starting from 7:30pm, will host one-man jam sensation Lux Trevis before he hands over the reins to Edgecliff, a group of thrashy punks who’ll be bringing the noise.

This event has been planned alongside current NSW Health Orders and to ensure community safety. You will be required to present your ticket (mobile preferred) on the night to gain access to the event.

Tickets to UNDERPROOF are on sale now. Grab yours before they sell out!

UNDERPROOF – 3:00pm Session

The Chats

The Daturas

Sun Dress

UNDERPROOF – 7:30pm Session

The Chats

Edgecliff

Lux Trevis

Gig Details

PCYC Northern Beaches

Saturday 8 May

$30 + B/F

All Ages

Buy Tickets | Facebook Event