Qobuz: the Hi-Res streaming platform comes to Australia

If you remember the days of discovery with CDs and vinyl, Qobuz brings that feeling back. Let’s check out this streaming platform, which has just landed in Australia.

Qobuz is a French high-resolution streaming service that combines curation of editorial content, combining the highest quality audio, along with articles like biographies, interviews, album reviews and musical booklets. It has just launched its unique music experience in six new countries: Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.

Launching in 2008 in France, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, and then the United States in 2019, Qobuz started with quality and user discovery in mind. Focusing on Hi-Res and CD quality audio, Qobuz has a 70 million-strong library and the greatest number of Hi-Res masters for any streaming service.

Aside from catering to audio aficionados, the magazine section is another element in the journey of musical discovery. For example, if you start listening to Fleetwood Mac, links on the page take you to an article featuring Dolly Parton called The Women of Nashville which goes on to talk about Nashville pioneer Kitty Wells. Along with this editorial wormhole, you can also easily access the album artwork and liner notes as you listen.

If you feel like you are missing out on the extra layer of discovery of your favourite new artist or song, or you have just found a new artist you are obsessed with and wish to find out everything about them, Qobuz aims to sate your curiosity. It has well-designed user interfaces across all platforms, options to stream even higher studio-quality (FLAC 24-bit up to 192kHz) for new releases as well as download purchasing options.

With our smartphone storage increasing, as well as our spending on headphones, this higher quality service offers a fresh approach to music consumption in the digital age. Higher quality audio in the age of streaming? Bring it on.

For more information on this up and coming in the streaming world head to Qobuz.