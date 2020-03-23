The ‘Famous’ phone call between Kanye and Taylor has been leaked

The full version of the infamous 2016 phone call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West has been leaked much to Kim Kardashian’s dismay, and fans are finally finding out the truth.

During the call, West asks for Swift’s permission to use lyrics that as he says, are “very controversial,” and in response to hearing the lyric she laughs and says, “that’s not mean”.

But little did she know that wasn’t the full line.

The truth is out and Taylor Swift is vindicated as the full 2016 phone call with Kanye West over the Famous lyric is leaked online.

To recap: West raps the line, “To all my southside n– that know me best/ I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that bitch famous.”

The controversy came when Swift ripped into West claiming the lyrics were “misogynist,” and in response, West suggested that the lyrics were her idea. To assist with West’s claim, his wife Kim Kardashian leaked a video revealing Taylor giving Kanye permission, but we now know that this was not the full video.

Taylor additionally pointed out that she did not give West approval to call her a “bitch,” and during the phone call you hear her say that as long as he didn’t call her a bitch it was fine.

Of course, Twitter has lost it’s shit and fans are tweeting out with #KanyeWestIsOverParty for what fans are calling Taylor Vindication Day.

Kanye : I MADE THAT B**** FAMOUS Also Kanye : YO TAYLOR SWIFT, YOU’VE GOT AN ARMY. YOU OWN A COUNTRY OF MOTHERFUCKING 2 BILLION PEOPLE BASICALLY SO PLEASE TWEET ABOUT MY SONG The lowest is what sweetie 🤭 #TaylorToldTheTruth #KanyeWestIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/TegzdlbSFa — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Benjy 🧁 (@likepaperrings) March 22, 2020

Wait it’s legit National Rat Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days !

🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀#KimKardashianIsOverParty #KanyeWestIsOverParty #TaylorSwiftToldTheTruth pic.twitter.com/jlP0vUb8W6 — Copycat Girl (@lamaruja5) March 21, 2020

Swift’s longtime friend Todrick Hall also tweeted out in support, saying she is still winning.

What a glorious day! Haters tried to cancel my friend time & time again. But guess what? She’s still winning, still breaking records, still being an ally, still boo’d up, still selling out stadiums like they’re Furbys! PSA; YOU CAN’T CANCEL THE CABLE IF YOU AIN’T GOT NO TV! 😘 — Todrick Hall (@todrick) March 21, 2020

I guess we’ll have to see if Kim or Kanye respond, but now that the truth is out we can hope the drama is over.