The new Dinosaur Jr. album is finished, says Lou Barlow

In December 2019, Dinosaur Jr. bassist Lou Barlow revealed plans to record their 12th studio LP.

Almost six months later, Barlow has once again taken up the role of the messenger to confirm the album’s completion.

Lou Barlow has confirmed that the latest Dinosaur Jr. album is complete. He revealed the news via a live-stream, where he performs a brand new song.

The news came during a live-streamed performance from Barlow’s laundry room earlier this week.

“We just finished mixing the Dinosaur Jr. record. Of course, we did it remotely,” he said. “I have two songs that I contributed. I had three but I couldn’t finish the third one because of…” He shrugs, gesturing to the state of the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. “This. There’s been a lot of cancelled Dinosaur Jr. stuff, too, but we have a record so we have something to offer this year.”

Barlow played an acoustic version of one of the new tunes during his laundry performance. The track remains untitled, but offers the first taste of new music from the legendary rock and roll band since 2016’s Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not.

A release date is yet to be revealed, but Barlow confirmed that esteemed audio engineer John Agnello was once again on board for production. Agnello has produced several Dinosaur Jr. records, as well as other classic rock albums from throughout the 90s and 2000s.

Check out Barlow’s performance of the fresh and unnamed Dinosaur Jr. song below.