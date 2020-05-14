 ​ ​
LISTEN: The 1975 – ‘Guys’

The 1975 have a song called Girls, so it was only a matter of time before they penned one called Guys. This latest cut is the 8th single from their highly anticipated album, Notes On A Conditional Form. Guys is a sweet-sounding, 80s-inspired slow jam, where frontman Matty thanks his bandmates. It’s a simple yet beautiful track of appreciation and a reminder to keep your friends close: Matty sings, “the moment that we started a band was the best thing that ever happened”. Listen below.

The 1975 Press Shot

Photo – The Windish Agency

May 14, 2020

