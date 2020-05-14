LISTEN: The 1975 – ‘Guys’
Gigs of the week
Want to see your gig here?
- Thu May 14 2020 Neil Young
Fireside Sessions
- Fri May 15 2020 Pyjama Jam
Live on Facebook
- Fri May 15 2020 The Buoys
Live from Young Henrys
- Sat May 16 2020 LA Priest
Live From The Shed
- Sat May 16 2020 Hayden James
Live From His Backyard
- Sat May 16 2020 Isol-Aid
Live On Instagram
- Mon May 18 2020 Metallica
Live On Facebook
Subscribe to Happy
More from Happy Mag
- The 1975’s ‘The Birthday Party’ explores temptation, cutting deeper than previous singles The 1975 have been indulging […]
- MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden has written a song about coronavirus MGMT's Andrew VanWyngarden […]
- Matt Healy says The 1975 have already written songs for beyond their next album The 1975 are one of those […]