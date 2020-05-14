WATCH: Jade Imagine – ‘Coastal Pines’

Jade Imagine have dropped a new single and video clip ahead of their upcoming EP, You Remind Me of Something I Lost. Dreamy and chorus-laden, Coastal Pines still packs a punch. The video clip is made up of a collection of footage the band assembled throughout their tour, edited in isolation using screen-share. Check it out below.

“It’s a song about the head versus the heart,” Singer/songwriter Jade McInally says. “For me, it’s the never-ending struggle between the city and the ocean pulling in two different directions.”

You can pre-order Jade Imagine’s new EP here. Otherwise, check out the new single and video below.