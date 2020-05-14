WATCH: Brightness – ‘Midnight Mass’

Brightness, the project of Sydney’s Alex Knight, has just dropped an immersive new music video for Midnight Mass. Directed by Melbourne filmmaker Tim Fenby, and filmed across Otago, New Zealand and Sydney, the video is filled with reflective shots of sun, skies, rivers, and forests. Drawing you into a wistful, grainy, black and white world, eventually, flashes of colour coincide with moments of fleeting reverence. Watch below.
Midnight Mass is taken from Brightness’ second record, Brightness, out now.
