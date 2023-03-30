The Other Art Fair returns with a bigger showcase of emerging and established Australian artists in May

The Australian art scene is set to come alive this May, as The Other Art Fair returns with a bigger and better showcase of emerging and established artists from across the country.

The Other Art Fair is back and bigger than ever before, as the autumn edition of the fair prepares to showcase the work of over 120 emerging and established Australian-based artists. Scheduled to take place from 11 to 14 May at The Cutaway at Barangaroo, the fair will provide attendees with the opportunity to connect with artists, purchase artwork directly from them, attend immersive installations, workshops, and much more.

The fair is renowned for its inclusive, evocative, and inspiring atmosphere, and this year’s event promises to be no different. Attendees will have the chance to discover a diverse range of styles and mediums, including abstract painting, NFT photography, oversized sculpture, and surreal collage. Featured artists include SYYPHA, Nkosi Ndlovu, Franca Turrin, Madi Whyte, Zoe Milah DeJesus, and many more.

Luke Potkin, Fair Director, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, stating that “This autumn’s lineup promises to be an exciting and diverse showcase of the very best independent artists from around Australia.”

The Other Art Fair prides itself on providing a unique platform for artists to connect with art enthusiasts, collectors, and trade professionals, without the need for gallery representation on a national and international stage in a highly competitive market. The fair’s purpose-driven approach has enabled up-and-coming artists to showcase their work and discover new audiences.

In addition to discovering and purchasing artwork, attendees can enjoy the fair’s immersive installations, workshops, DJs, and a fully stocked bar. For the experience seekers out there, this fair promises to be an unforgettable event.

Tickets are available now, with a special early-bird offer of over 50% off if booked by 12 April. The Other Art Fair is the leading international art fair for independent artists, providing a platform for emerging and established artists to showcase their work and connect with art collectors, curators, and buyers. To find out more about the fair, please visit www.theotherartfair.com.