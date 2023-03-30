Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit explore the depths of isolation in ‘Middle of the Morning’ from upcoming album ‘Weathervanes

With their upcoming eighth studio album, GRAMMY-Award winners Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have once again demonstrated their ability to capture the human experience with raw honesty and vulnerability.

GRAMMY-Award winning artist Jason Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit, have given fans a taste of their upcoming eighth studio album, Weathervanes, with the release of ‘Middle of the Morning’. The track, written during the pandemic lockdown, offers a melancholic and honest reflection on feeling stuck and unable to reach an essential part of oneself. With Isbell’s signature phrasing, listeners are taken on a poignant journey through the narrator’s experience.

Weathervanes, set to release on June 9 via Southeastern Records/Spunk! Records, features Isbell’s writing and production. The album was recorded at Nashville’s Blackbird Studio and features the 400 Unit, including Derry deBorja on keyboards, Chad Gamble on drums, Jimbo Hart on bass, and Sadler Vaden on guitar. The album also features special guests such as GRAMMY-winner Amanda Shires on fiddle and acclaimed harmonicist Mickey Raphael on ‘Strawberry Woman’.

Adding to the excitement, a new documentary film titled Jason Isbell: Running with Our Eyes Closed, directed by Sam Jones, will be available on HBO Max on April 7. The film takes fans on a journey through Isbell’s creative process as he records his album Reunions with the 400 Unit. Isbell’s candour and honesty in the film provide a glimpse into his difficult childhood, struggles with addiction and relationships, and the impact of isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic on his recovery as an artist.

As anticipation builds for the release of Weathervanes, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are heading down under to Australia for Bluesfest and sideshows in Sydney and Melbourne. With ‘Middle of the Morning’ offering a glimpse into the album’s introspective themes, it’s clear that Isbell’s latest release will be a compelling addition to his already impressive discography.

Watch the video and check out tour dates below:

Wednesday April 5, 2023 | Sydney, Enmore Theatre (with Alison Russell)

Thursday April 6, 2023 | Melbourne, Palais Theatre (with Alison Russell)

Saturday April 8, 2023 | Byron Bay, Bluesfest

Sunday April 9, 2023 | Byron Bay, Bluesfest

TICKETS ON SALE HERE