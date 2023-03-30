Dolly Parton gives fans an inside look into her iconic style in new book ‘Behind the Seams’

Dolly Parton, the queen of country music, is set to release her latest book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, which offers a glimpse into her legendary fashion and style, sure to be a treasured keepsake for fans around the world.

In this gorgeously photographed book, Dolly shares her most iconic looks from the 1960s to now, showcasing her sky-high heels, famous wigs, bold makeup, and eye-catching stage clothes. Readers will also get a chance to learn about memorable outfits from Dolly’s past, from the clothes her mother would sew out of feed sacks to the daring styles that continue to entertain and inspire today.

Filled with candor, humor, and lots and lots of rhinestones, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones is a shining tribute to one of the most beloved musicians in history. The book is the second in a trilogy that began with 2020’s bestselling Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, and is sure to be a treasured keepsake for anyone who loves Dolly.

In a statement about the release of the book, Dolly shared her excitement: “I am happy, proud, and excited to present my book Behind the Seams to the public. It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair and get to know some of the great people who have helped shape my life and my look. Enjoy!”

For those who prefer to listen to Dolly’s story, an audiobook version will also be available from Penguin Random House Audio, read by the singer herself and including archival audio and music.

Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones is now available for pre-order, and fans of Dolly can’t wait to get their hands on this indispensable guide to forging their own path to beauty and confidence.

