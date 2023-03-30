Love in the air: Lana Del Rey engaged to Jack Antonoff bandmate Evan Winiker

Lana Del Rey fans are in a frenzy over the news that the singer-songwriter is reportedly engaged to Evan Winiker, a fellow musician and talent manager.

Lana Del Rey is a musician who has always kept her love life private, but that hasn’t stopped her fans from obsessing over every detail and rumour about her relationships, and the latest news about her engagement to former Jack Antonoff bandmate Evan Winiker has sent her fans into a frenzy.

Lana Del Rey, the acclaimed American singer-songwriter, has reportedly gotten engaged to Evan Winiker, a fellow musician and managing partner at Range Media Partners. News of their engagement broke just a few days after the release of Del Rey’s latest album, “Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” which has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

According to sources, the couple has been dating for several months and have been spotted together in public on a number of occasions. The news of their engagement was confirmed by unnamed sources, though neither Del Rey nor Winiker have made any public statement on the matter.

Winiker is a former member of the indie-rock band Steel Train, where he played alongside Jack Antonoff. Antonoff, of course, is a frequent collaborator with Del Rey, having worked with her on numerous projects over the years. He was also involved in the production of her latest album.

Fans have been quick to react to the news, taking to social media to express their congratulations and well-wishes to the happy couple. Some have even speculated that the engagement might inspire Del Rey to write some new music, given her history of drawing inspiration from her personal life experiences.

Whatever the future holds for Lana Del Rey and Evan Winiker, there’s no denying that this is an exciting time for the talented musician. With a new album out and an engagement to a fellow musician and industry insider, the sky’s the limit for this talented artist.