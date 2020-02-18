The Preatures, What So Not, and Safia lead Ability Fest’s huge 2020 lineup

Ability Festival has dropped a huge lineup for their April event, and this year they’re making sure everyone has a bangin’ time.

Set to perform are What So Not, Boo Seeka, I Know Leopard, The Preatures and a heap of others. 100% of proceeds from the festival are being put towards young Australians with disabilities.

Ability Festival has dropped a stacked lineup for their annual inclusive event in support of disabled young Australians.

The foundation is fronted by Australian wheelchair basketballer Dylan Alcott and aims to use music as an inclusive platform to normalise disability. The venue is completely accessible and includes quiet zones for those who need a break. Elevated platforms will be installed to ensure everyone gets a good view, as well as ramps for wheelchairs and stable pathways.

2019’s lineup was led by The Presets and Hot Dub Time Machine. The past two festivals have helped raise over $500,000 for the The Dylan Alcott Foundation, and this year there will be an additional focus on those who have also been affected by the bushfires. All artists are waiving their fees in honour of the cause.

In an interview, Alcott told Triple J that the music festival was for everyone regardless of race, ability or gender.

“Able-bodied people come, too,” he said. “It’s a normal party, we just have some added accessibility features [and] tried to show other festivals like Splendours and Falls what to do.”

The festival will have two stages, local food trucks, creative vendors, plus some fluffy friends from Guide Dogs Australia.

See the full Ability Festival line-up below:

Boo Seeka

Crooked Colours

Dena Amy

Funkmaster Vinnie

Generik

Horrorshow

I Know Leopard

Jaw Breakers

KLP

Liz Martin

Lozi

Mady Mooda

Market Memories

Polish Club

The Preatures

Safia

Set Mo

Seth Sentry

Steve Bleas

What So Not

Ability Festival will be held on Saturday 4th of April at the Coburg Velodrome in Melbourne.

Tickets are on sale Wednesday, 26th of February via the official website.