Rejoice! There’s a documentary in the works about The Prodigy

Groundbreaking U.K. electronic punk band, The Prodigy, will be the focus of a new feature-length documentary.

Known best in the ’90s for their teeth-gritting singles Firestarter and Smack My Bitch Up, the documentary, titled The Prodigy, will tell the story’s of the band’s history up to their major success as the linchpin behind America’s ’90s electro-boom.

Created in partnership with The Prodigy’s Maxim and Liam Howlett, and global content studio Pulse Films, the documentary will be dedicated to the band’s late vocalist, Keith Flint, who took his own life in 2019 at 49.

The band’s longtime collaborator, Paul Dugdale, will direct the film, having previously worked with the band on their 2011 concert film and directed concert films for Adele, The Rolling Stones, and Coldplay. “The film will be as wild as the band,” Dugdale said.

“Dark at times, strong changes of pace, it will be a visual assault too, stylistically striking, contemporary and challenging. We want the viewers to leave the cinema like they’ve just stepped off a roller-coaster.”

The doc will tell the story of band members who came together in the late ’80s UK rave scene with the goal of “being the twisted voice of the rave generation,” according to the press materials.

No release date has been decided for the documentary, production is expected to begin this year. The Prodigy documentary will also mark the first major project the band has embarked on since Flint’s passing in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prodigy official (@theprodigyofficial)

Needless to say, Maxim and Howitt are just as excited as we are. “We are making a band documentary film…so fukin what??” the two said in a joint statement.

“After the devastating passing of our brother Keef in 2019, the time feels right for us to tell the story of our band, all of it, the whole 9 … It’s a story of the chaotic and troubled journey of our gang, our band, the peoples band — The Prodigy.”

“Or simply — a story of brothers on a mission to make noise…to ignite the peoples souls and blow-up sound systems worldwide…that’s fukin what! This film will be made with the same integrity that our music is — uncompromising, raw and honest…This one’s for Keef!”

Hearing the news about a proper official documentary on @the_prodigy has filled me with the same teenage excitement i used to get from the band.. big big news — detboi (@iamdetboi) February 11, 2021

Produced by Pulse Films, the same company behind LCD Soundsystem’s Shut Up And Play The Hits and Beyoncé’s Lemonade, Maxim, Howitt and band co-manager John Fairs will be executive producers of the film.

The band released seven studio albums between 1992 and 2018, with 1997’s iconic The Fat of the Land, which has become a staple of Britain’s influential warehouse rave-scene.