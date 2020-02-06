The White Stripes announce new reissue of 2000 album ‘De Stijl’

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of The White Stripes’ iconic 2000 album De Stijl, Third Man Records have announced the release of a delicious package featuring a host of exclusive goodies.

The release includes two red and white coloured vinyls, an unseen live performance DVD, and a stack of unseen photos, flyers, and other paraphernalia.

The White Stripes will celebrate the 20th anniversary of De Stijl with massive Third Man Vault reissue, Accompaniment to De Stijl.

Dug up from the depths of the Third Man archives, the package is graced with over 25 unreleased tracks from the De Stijl recording sessions, including a few covers of songs from rock n’ roll legends The Velvet Underground and AC/DC.

These tracks have remained firmly locked away for the past two decades, with Third Man records finding it difficult to decide upon the right time for them to be unearthed, until now. “While it was tough to sit on them, only now does it feel right and appropriate to share these, some of choicest gems the Vault has ever shared with the fans. We’re unaware of any other unheard studio recordings of Jack and Meg from 2000, so the excitement here is palpable.”

The DVD includes live performances of two shows from the middle of De Stijl tour, with remastered audio extracted directly from the original board tape. “We 100% guarantee they are shows you have NEVER seen before, …never previously shared, exciting and insightful as all get-out.”

The package is available to all Third Man Vault subscriptions made before April 30th, get on it for an unprecedented White Stripes fix.