Hollywood icon, Kirk Douglas, has just passed away

Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas has just passed away.

The actor, who rose to prominence during Hollywood’s “golden age”, starring in more than 90 roles, was aged 103.

The prolific actor, who was known for his work on both stage and screen, was perhaps most famous for playing the titular role in the iconic 1960 Stanley Kubric film, Sparticus. The film won four Oscars and led to the phrase “I am Sparticus” becoming a mainstay in pop culture lexicon.

Douglas was the father of Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas. Speaking in a statement, his son described:

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today.”

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies,” he continued. “But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad.

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Born in New York City in 1916, the actor earnt his first Oscar nomination for the 1949 boxing movie, Champion.

Throughout his lifetime he earnt more than 90 acting credits, with his appearances ranging over six decades, from the 1940s to the 2000s. In 1996, Douglas won an honorary Oscar Award, recognising his 50 years in the industry.

It’s been a sad week for arts, as it was only four days ago that iconic guitarist of Patti Smith and Blondie, Ivan Král, also passed away.