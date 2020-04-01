There’s a special edition of Ausmusic T-Shirt Day happening this month

National radio station triple j have announced that they are holding a special edition of Ausmusic T-Shirt Day on Friday, April 17.

The day will be held in support of artists who are feeling the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic following the cancellation of all gigs and festivals across the world. Fans are encouraged to head to artists’ websites and buy merch ahead of the day.

triple j have announced a special edition of Ausmusic T-Shirt Day this month which aims to support Aussie artists doing it tough during the pandemic.

On the same day, the ABC will be playing Australian music all day across its networks, including triple j, Double J, triple j Unearthed, ABC Radio, ABC Country, ABC Classic, and ABC Jazz.

Speaking on the upcoming Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, triple j described: “Buying merch is one of the most immediate ways of getting money into the pockets of your favourite artists, so that they can keep making the music you love.”

“We know many people are doing it tough right now,” they continued. “But if you can afford it, head to your favourite Australian artist’s website to order one now so you’re ready to wear it on Friday 17 April.”

If you need any inspiration, Sounds of Silence have curated a massive list of Australian artists with links to their individual merch sites.

Even if you’re not in a position to buy a new T-Shirt, you can wear an old one and still show your support. On the day, post a photo of you in your t-shirt, along with the hashtag #AusmusicTshirtDay.

Ausmusic T-Shirt Day began back in November of 2014 as a part of triple j’s annual Ausmusic Month. It’s turned into a nation-wide tradition which celebrates homegrown music.

“This year we are bringing you an extra Ausmusic T-shirt Day,” triple j described. “Because now is the time to wrap our arms around the Australian music industry and let them know we’re here for them during a time when they can’t make a living from playing live.”