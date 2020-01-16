These 21 Sydney venues are donating Happy Hour proceeds to the bushfire appeal tonight

In the face of one of Australia’s greatest climate challenges yet, the efforts of myriad public figures, NGOs, and volunteers to help battle enormous bushfires have been moving to say the least.

Joining the effort in a big way will be hospitality group Solotel, who will be donating all proceeds from food and drink to the Bushfire appeal between the hours 5-7pm tonight – across all their venues. In other words, here’s where you should go for knock-off drinks.

21 bars and pubs across Sydney will be donating 100 percent of tgeur proceeds to the Bushfire Appeal over what would usually be Happy Hour.

So if you were stuck on somewhere to head tonight, have a gander at the below list. The venues are spaced out all over Sydney, so there should be somewhere near you.

Remember, all drinks and food purchased between 5pm and 7pm will go towards the relief effort, a Happy Hour we can certainly get behind. Participating venues include:

Darlo Bar

Goros

Green Park Hotel

Kings Cross Hotel

Opera Bar

Paddo Inn

Public House Petersham

Smoke and House Bar at Barangaroo House

The Albion

The Bank

The Bridgeview Hotel

The Clock

The Courthouse Hotel

The Edinburgh Castle Hotel

The Erko

The Golden Sheaf

The Marly

The Regent

The Sackville and Quay Bar as well as South Brisbane’s Little Big House.

In addition, the proceeds from the following new dishes served at these respective Matt Moran or Solomons family restaurants will go towards the appeal between the 10th of January and the 9th of Feb.

Matt Moran has stated that “Our home is hurting and we need to stand together,” with Anna Solomon adding that “This national disaster has touched everyone across the country – we acknowledge the tireless work of the many individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to the relief effort and look forward to adding our support.”

You can also donate to the NSW or Queensland Rural Fire services directly via the following links: