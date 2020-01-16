These 21 Sydney venues are donating Happy Hour proceeds to the bushfire appeal tonight

In the face of one of Australia’s greatest climate challenges yet, the efforts of myriad public figures, NGOs, and volunteers to help battle enormous bushfires have been moving to say the least.
Joining the effort in a big way will be hospitality group Solotel, who will be donating all proceeds from food and drink to the Bushfire appeal between the hours 5-7pm tonight – across all their venues. In other words, here’s where you should go for knock-off drinks.
21 bars and pubs across Sydney will be donating 100 percent of tgeur proceeds to the Bushfire Appeal over what would usually be Happy Hour.
So if you were stuck on somewhere to head tonight, have a gander at the below list. The venues are spaced out all over Sydney, so there should be somewhere near you.
Remember, all drinks and food purchased between 5pm and 7pm will go towards the relief effort, a Happy Hour we can certainly get behind. Participating venues include:
- Darlo Bar
- Goros
- Green Park Hotel
- Kings Cross Hotel
- Opera Bar
- Paddo Inn
- Public House Petersham
- Smoke and House Bar at Barangaroo House
- The Albion
- The Bank
- The Bridgeview Hotel
- The Clock
- The Courthouse Hotel
- The Edinburgh Castle Hotel
- The Erko
- The Golden Sheaf
- The Marly
- The Regent
- The Sackville and Quay Bar as well as South Brisbane’s Little Big House.
In addition, the proceeds from the following new dishes served at these respective Matt Moran or Solomons family restaurants will go towards the appeal between the 10th of January and the 9th of Feb.
- Bea at Barangaroo House – Whole roast duck, bbq quince sauce
- Chiswick Woollahra – Fettuccine, summer peas, chilli, lemon, basil, breadcrumb
- Chiswick at the Gallery – Beer battered fish & chips, dill yoghurt tartare
- Café at the Gallery – House-made scones with whipped cream and jam
- Chophouse – Chophouse chocolate block
- North Bondi Fish – Beer-battered flathead, chips, yoghurt & dill tartare
- Riverbar & Kitchen – Peri-peri grilled chicken burger, avocado, tomato, lettuce
- Aria – Resurgence Spritz
Matt Moran has stated that “Our home is hurting and we need to stand together,” with Anna Solomon adding that “This national disaster has touched everyone across the country – we acknowledge the tireless work of the many individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to the relief effort and look forward to adding our support.”
You can also donate to the NSW or Queensland Rural Fire services directly via the following links: