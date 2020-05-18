 ​ ​
happy mag subscription

These deer hanging out beneath cherry blossoms in Japan’s Nara Park are utterly magical

These will be the most breathtaking images you’ll see today. An array of deer have been captured sitting peacefully under the cherry blossoms that envelop Japan’s Nara Park, and the view is stunning.

The popular tourist destination normally sees people take part in photoshoots under the dreamy blossoms, however, due to the global pandemic, the park which is a short ride away from Osaka has become quieter than usual.

nara park, deer, japan

Image: @kikiphotoworks

What is usually a very busy Nara Park has been incredibly quiet lately, with only the local Sika deer left to enjoy the gorgeous surroundings.

Japan Guide has reported there to be over one thousand deer in the park, and that the animals are regarded as national treasures and peaceful symbols of the city.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

✨ ・ ・ 今日の前撮りの場所は奈良公園でした。 ・ ・ 🌸 #私は奈良派 #前撮り髪型 #前撮りアイテム #2021春婚 #2020夏婚 #2020秋婚 #2020冬婚 #2020プレ花嫁 #2020花嫁 #2020結婚 #2020結婚式 #さくら🌸 #さくら #桜 #桜好き #桜満開 #桜🌸 #桜満開🌸 #桜が満開 #桜の季節 #桜の開花 #桜の下で #穴場スポット #撮影スポット #ロケーション撮影 #奈良公園 #narapark #narajapan #naradeerpark #sakura

A post shared by 和装写真・結婚式カメラマン・キキフォトワークス (@kikiphotoworks) on

These gorgeous animals also love to be fed, and if you bow at them, some will even bow back as an indication they want you to feed them!

One visitor wrote online, “when we got the biscuits a lot of deer did run up to us, so just be aware of that. But they just want your biscuits!”

We’re sure the deer are enjoying a well-deserved break from the constant flow of tourists and what better way to do so than to be surrounded by the awe-inspiring views of Nara Park.

Next Up: Prepare to feel small with these breathtaking images of the Pillars of Creation

Tags:

FIND OUT MORE

Leave a Reply

May 18, 2020

Tags:

More from Happy Mag