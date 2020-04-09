This super rare bird has been photographed for the first time

With so much happening in light of the coronavirus outbreak, it’s a relief that there’s still some good news to bring you this Thursday afternoon.

For the first time ever, scientists have managed to photograph a rare bird species known as the South Philippine Dwarf Kingfisher. Originating from the Philippines, the bird was first recorded in 1890 during an expedition to the country.

This rare bird species has been playing hard to get with scientists for over 130 years.

Due to its erratic behaviour, the bird has managed to elude scientists and nature photographers for 130 years but has finally been caught on camera – this will be the first time the country (and world!) has ever seen visual documentation of the bird.

And we aren’t complaining! The tiny bird is characterised by its stunning coloured feathers – covered in a beautiful mirage of metallic lilac, orange, and bright blue spots. Scientist, Miguel David De Leon, and his team have dedicated their careers to studying and documenting the bird in order to ensure the conservation of the species. And their hard work has finally paid off – they have finally managed to get a shot of the bird, and we are so grateful.

Check out this incredible species below: