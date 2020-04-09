Randy Newman shares new social distancing anthem ‘Stay Away’

Amidst the panic of coronavirus pandemic, we really appreciate a story that brings some light to the importance of social distancing. With artists bringing us live streamed music, renditions and jigs to keep us optimistic, Randy Newman is the latest singer-songwriter to jump on the bandwagon.

Releasing a track called Stay Away, Newman brings us a comedic take on keeping our distance in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Randy Newman has put together a song titled Stay Away in a witty spin on the importance of adhering to social distancing.

Newman wrote the song after Southern California public radio station requested something to inspire some humour amongst their listeners. Newman joked:

“…because of my scientific background… apparently there’s some disease that’s going around. Stay six feet away from people. Wash your hands, religiously and often. And don’t touch your face.”

The song was captured from Newman’s own home and has gone viral since it was posted. On a more serious note, he goes on to send his good wishes to the wider country, encouraging people to stay safe and vigilant during these times. Before returning to his more comedic self, in which the lyrics even pay tribute to his wife:

“I’m gonna be with you 24 hours a day. A lot of people couldn’t stand that, but you can.”

You can catch the full song and video below: