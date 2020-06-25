This viral thread celebrates the amazing inventions of black women

A new thread has gone viral, highlighting some of the amazing inventions that we wouldn’t have without the talents of black women. Originally posted by The Female Quotient, the thread brings to light some of the everyday essentials we all take for granted, and the crucial role black women have played in our society.

“Black women have changed the way we live through countless brilliant inventions,” the post reads. “These things may never had existed without their innovative and entrepreneurial spirit.”

Conditioner, GPS, Caller ID, GIFs, and Menstrual Pads. A new thread is highlighting some of the amazing inventions that we wouldn’t have without the talents of black women.

First on the list is a household item that you’ve definitely never given a second thought to, the humble ironing board. Thanks to the genius of American inventor Sarah Boone, the 1892 tweak to improve the quality of ironing sleeves and the bodies of women’s garments changed the clothing game for ever.

Fast forward to 1995 when Google’s Vice President of Engineering Dr Marian Croak created Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology. Her invention would become the backbone of audio/visual conferencing apps such as Skype, Google Hangouts, FaceTime, and WhatsApp.

With the creation of Caller ID by physicist Shirely Anne Jackson, central heating by Alice H. Parkern, and GPS by Dr Gladys West also noted, it leaves you to wonder: is there anything that these amazing women can’t do? Spoiler alert, there isn’t, and Lisa Gelobter is here to prove it.

The computer scientist and CEO of tEQuitable created something so integral, so legendary that a massive portion of pop-culture can be attributed to her genius. The GIF. The unpronounceable Graphics Interchange Format was created back in 1987, with Gelobter at the forefront of the groundbreaking web animation. It’s no surprise that she’s gone on to work with Hulu, BET Networks, and the White House since.