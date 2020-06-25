David Lynch discusses ‘Dune,’ Black Lives Matter, and more in Q&A

It’s always a treat to hear from the gifted and ever-unpredictable David Lynch.

He’s returned to YouTube to answer questions on his works and the world as we know it.

Director/musician David Lynch has uploaded a 40 minute chat alongside producer Sabrina S. Sutherland to his YouTube channel, answering questions from fans.

Since COVID-19 got us indoors, the legendary director of Twin Peaks has been keeping his fans entertained on YouTube. His wholesome content has included weather reports, and even a very homemade (but genius) home improvements series. His latest offering is 40 minutes of pure reflection and discussion ranging from his own works to the state of the world right now. There are some tasty morsels of knowledge throughout and some great questions from his fans as well.

While Lynch already expressed his support for the BLM movement in a previous weather report, he goes a bit deeper here. “These so-called bleak times are necessary to go through in order to get to a much, much better place,” he describes. It’s encouraging to hear such optimism in times like these; we all need some, even at the best of times.

One daring fan asked the surreal director which film he was most proud of from his career. His answer – “I’m proud of everything except Dune” – likely resonated with his loyal fan base. He also explained how pride is less important than actually enjoying the process of creating, which is just another nugget to take home. The Q&A was only Part 1, so it looks like we’ll be getting some more Lynch knowledge soon. Watch the full video below.