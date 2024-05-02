Kim Gordon announces Aus Tour following second solo album ‘The Collective’

The former Sonic Youth bassist kicks off her Aus tour this July

Celebrating the arrival of her highly anticipated second solo album, The Collective, Kim Gordon has announced an Australian tour launching this July

The musician and visual artist, who will celebrate her 71st birthday next month, has added a fresh run of dates to her international schedule – bringing a fantastic blend of intuitive word collages and hooky mantras to fans down under.

Locations for the Sydney shows where Gordon will launch her tour are yet to be announced, but it is confirmed that she will grace the stage of Adelaide’s Unsound Festival on July 20th before making her way to Open Frame in Brisbane on the 21st. She’ll then be heading to Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on July 24th to close the Australian leg of the international tour.

This album marks the beginning of a new chapter for the former Sonic Youth frontwoman, with Rolling Stone labelling it one of the “most daring albums of her career.”

This hasn’t stopped the artist from receiving glowing reviews from critics though, with The New York Times stating, “What Gordon has proved in this past decade is that her art, her life, her cool…has never been contingent upon anyone else.

With time, and through continued art-making, she has righted her own ship and pointed it once again in the direction of thrillingly uncharted waters.”

Recorded in Gordon’s native Los Angeles, The Collective follows her 2019 full-length debut No Home Record, and continues her collaboration with producer Justin Raisen and Anthony Paul Lopez.

It arrives alongside a music video for the focus track ‘Psychedelic Orgasm’, with its use of quick cuts and upside down tableaus of LA creating a disorienting feel for audiences, similar to the sonics of ‘Psychedelic Orgasm’ itself.

Directed by Kim Gordon herself, in collaboration with musician/filmmaker/producer Vice Cooler, the video follows previously released singles and videos ‘I’m A Man’ and ‘BYE BYE,’ which both star Coco Gordon Moore.

The Collective is a psychedelic journey, described as “an immersive, entrancing listen — music fit for both exhilaration and examination” – Stereogum.

Tour dates:

Thursday, July 18th

TBA, Sydney

Friday, July 19th

TBA, Sydney

Saturday, July 20th

Unsound Adelaide @ Dom Polski Centre

Sunday, July 21st

Open Frame, Brisbane Powerhouse

Wednesday, July 24th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Kim Gordon – The Collective via Matador / Remote Control Records is out now!

Words by Annalise Lordess