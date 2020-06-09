‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic claims he’ll be “dead in 2-3 months”

Tiger King star Joe Exotic has penned a letter stating that he will be dead in two to three months, as he is not receiving the medical treatment he requires behind bars.

The bizarre letter also sends a request for Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump and Cardi B to help him get released from prison early.

Joe Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, is currently serving a 22-year sentence in prison for orchestrating the murder of zoo nemesis Carole Baskin and multiple counts of animal abuse. His letter seems to be another desperate attempt from the former zookeeper to secure an early release.

In the letter, dated to June 1st, Exotic writes that due to a medical illness he is “required blood infusions every 4 weeks.” However, he then goes on to say, “I have not had one since end of January, I’m losing weight, sores won’t heal, I’ll be dead in 2-3 months.”

The 57-year-old, who claims he is quickly losing hope given the dreary conditions behind bars, then asks for President Trump to “keep his word” and “look into making this wrong a right and grant me a miracle.”

The letter finishes with details regarding Exotic’s deteriorating marriage, claiming that husband Dillon Passage has been giving him the silent treatment.

Whether you believe the claims or not, it seems Exotic has been taking hit after hit recently contracting coronavirus in prison earlier this year.

Have a read of the strange letter for yourself here.