The Golden Age Cinema and Bar in Surry Hills have been one of the many businesses hit hard in the entertainment industry. They’ve had to find innovative ways to adapt and used their initiative to ensure they stay afloat during these tough times.

However, they are still doing their bit for the local community by releasing a series of “extraordinary documentaries” from educating us on the racial history of civil rights activism in the U.S. to celebrating the conflicting legacy of an Indigenous pioneering activist and artist.

Golden Age have two films about racial injustice up for rent on Movie Night, with all profits in June being donated to Aboriginal Legal Service NSW.

I Am Not Your Negro is a film about the history of racism in America. It’s narrated by Samuel L. Jackson and took the course of a decade to make. With undeniable relevance n0w, it’s a must-watch for anyone looking to educate themselves more to better understand the history of racial conflict in the U.S.

“History is not the past. It is the present,” states iconic civil rights activist and writer, James Baldwin.

Golden Age disclose that I Am Not Your Negro connects “the legacy of the Civil Rights movement to the contemporary Black Lives Matter movement.”

It’s up for rent on Movie Night by Golden Age with all profits from purchases made in June going towards the Aboriginal Legal Service NSW. Check out the trailer below. Rent the film from Movie Night by Golden Age here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Namatjira Project is an Australian documentary that captures the battling story of the Indigenous artist, Albert Namatjira. He was the “first Indigenous person to be granted Australian citizenship” and received international recognition for his fantastic contributions to art.

However, he was never fully embraced in White Australia, after being unjustly incarcerated in 1959 where he died in prison… just one of many Indigenous deaths in custody to happen. At the time of his death, he’d painted over 2000 paintings that celebrated Indigenous Australian culture! However, the story goes that the rights to his life’s work were sold off by the Australian Government to an art dealer, following on from his death. Check out the doco on Golden Age’s movie night here, to see how Namatjira’s wife and children fight back for justice.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Golden Age Cinema and Bar offers an intimate and classic movie experience. The interior and aesthetic of the place is marvellous in itself! They are now offering private bookings for socially distanced film screening sessions so book a spot now and show your support for local Sydney art scene and culture! In the meantime, stream both I Am Not Your Negro and Namatjira Project to help raise money for Aboriginal Legal Service NSW.