 ​ ​
happy mag subscription

WATCH: The Happy Pack – Rose Chan

WATCH: The Happy Pack - Rose Chan

Not long ago we delivered the Happy Pack, a series of $1,200 gift bundles to creatives in isolation. Amongst the first recipients was Rose Chan – who many of you will know as Sydney DIY musician Okin Osan.

WATCH: The Happy Pack - Rose Chan

Special thanks to all of the brands, small businesses, and companies that supported the first Happy Pack: GoPro, Panhead Custom Ales, Fender, Archie Rose Distilling Co., Remedy Drinks, Ooooby, RØDE Microphones, Thrills, Pan Macmillan Australia, and Beach Burrito Company.

Find out more about The Happy Pack here.

Tags:

FIND OUT MORE

The Happy Pack
Okin Osan

Leave a Reply

June 10, 2020

Tags:

More from Happy Mag