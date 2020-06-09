Marvel at the Lego remake of The Last of Us Part II story trailer

The Last of Us Part II is, without doubt, one of the hottest and most-hyped upcoming AAA releases of the year. Hell, they’ve even decked out trains with their billboards. So what could possibly make the anticipation around the game even hotter? A Lego remake of its trailer, of course.

Created by the good folk over at Pavesome Films, the trailer recreates all the blood and gore of the survival horror epic. Yet, in Lego form, it can’t help being cute too.

Pavesome Films is a specialist in this most niche of genres and has created incredible Lego remakes of the iconic shootout scene from Django Unchained and various other action-packed classics, ranging from James Bond to Captain America.

The game release was originally slated for release in February. Since then, of course, the world changed and the Naughty Dog titled got pushed back several months. But if it didn’t, we wouldn’t have been able to gorge on this incredible Lego remake.

The Last of Us Part II will hit the PS4 on June 19.