Tiny Castle are a captivating presence on debut EP ‘Perspectives’

There’s something deeply nostalgic about the music of Tiny Castle. Not nostalgic of music’s past, necessarily, but of personal experiences. Over the past couple of years, the Brisbane-based outfit have carved out a sound that’s driven by lived experience; both sonically and lyrically, their music possesses a rare warmth that comes only from conjuring real memories.

With the release of their debut EP, Perspectives, the band continue to establish their penchant for crafting immersive, endearing sonic gems. If you’re not already across this band, we strongly recommend you change that.

On their debut EP Perspectives, Brisbane-based outfit Tiny Castle deliver a collection of songs that feel equal parts nostalgic and forward-thinking.

All throughout the new EP, Tiny Castle—made up of James Walker, Ben Goulter, Chris Trupp, and Will Rowles—glide through a hypnotic blend of indie-rock, synth-pop, and shoegaze, delivering something uniquely their own. With deep, resonant vocal hooks and lush instrumentation, Perspectives is brimming with pure sonic energy.

Across its eight-track run-time, the EP navigates myriad sonic territories—it never sits in one place for too long. EP opener Black Dove is a soaring and melodic slice of alt-rock, immediately incorporating some more synth-driven elements. World (Bonus) acts as an interlude, fully establishing the group’s willingness to explore more electronic and cinematic soundscapes.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bad Dreams is one of the EP’s punchier tracks, marrying infectious indie rhythms with danceable synth lines, while Composure is an alternative ballad, delivering some of the EP’s most heartfelt moments.

By the time the bright and woozy Sentimental Holiday reaches its final moments, you’ll have been roped in completely by Tiny Castle’s captivating brand of music.

These may still be relatively early days for this Brisbane outfit, but judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new EP above.