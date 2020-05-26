Tkay Maidza, The Beths, and more win reimagined 2020 Levi’s Music Prize

This year’s winners of the coveted Levi’s Music Prize have been named and include Tkay Maidza, Miiesha, Haiku Hands, Jaguar Jonze, and Kiwi indie-pop legends The Beths.

The prize has been reimagined to look a little different this year in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, transforming into the Levi’s Music Relief Fund.

Live music has undoubtedly taken a hit as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the globe. The fund has awarded a $4500 cash prize to each of the five artists and sessions to support each of the artists in navigating these difficult times.

The announcement was made this morning by the BIGSOUND and QMusic team and included a Zoom update with most of the winners, who each shared what they’ve been busy doing during their isolation.

One of the artists, Queensland’s Jaguar Jonze, revealed in her Zoom interview that she had tested positive for COVID- 19 and was hospitalised for 40 days. Despite this, she remained in high spirits and kept her creativity alive in recovery.

The Levi’s Music Prize has established itself as one of the most noteworthy awards in the Australian music scene, past winners including the likes of G Flip, Amyl & The Sniffers, Gordon Koang, Stella Donnelly, Alex Lahey, and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

According to the competition’s website, the new format of the prize means that in addition to the cash award and studio time, artists will also receive “an online mental health support package from The Indigo Project and a customised digital upskilling course.”

Plus some fresh denim from Levi’s, of course.