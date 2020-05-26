Check out these unreal photos of underwater creatures

Marine biologist Alexander Semenov’s CGI-like photos of real-life underwater creatures are going viral, and it’s not hard to see why.

Hailing from Moscow State University’s White Sea Biological Station, Semenov’s line of work and impressive knack for photography have produced some incredible pictures.

Located just outside the Arctic circle, Semenov and his diving team document sea creatures that have rarely been seen anywhere else on earth. Ranging from huge jellyfish to the tiniest of unknown sea worms and butterflies, Semenov has somehow managed to gracefully capture wildlife in their natural habitat without the convenience of a studio.

According to researchers, nearly 80% of all aquatic life in the world’s oceans has yet to be studied or even discovered. With this in mind, Semenov’s diving expeditions and endless interest in the world of marine biology has seen him produce images unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Semenov specialises in scientific macrophotography in natural environments. “This practice makes it possible to observe animals that cannot be properly studied under laboratory conditions, such as soft-bodied planktonic organisms or stationary life forms living on the seafloor,” he explained on his Flickr profile.

Check out these epic pictures of technicolour creatures floating in the deep blue: