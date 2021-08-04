Tokyo Olympics: Aussie athletes broke the cardboard beds

Some Aussie athletes have left their Olympic Village hotel rooms in “unacceptable” conditions with damaged beds and holes in the walls.

With four days to go in the Olympics, Australia has much more to be proud of than our 34 medals.

Australia’s Olympic committee revealed that before heading home, some athletes left their hotel rooms in an unacceptable state, mentioning the broken cardboard beds and a hole in the wall.

“Some young people made a mistake – they had left the rooms in a condition that was unacceptable,” said Australia team boss, Ian Chesterman.

He said that the damage was “minor” and that it wasn’t “the hardest thing to break the cardboard bed“.

Chesterman also said that no disciplinary action would be taken because the athletes had apologised.

The destruction came after a rowdy weekend in the village, which started with a party in a park on Friday not involving any Australian team members.

“There was a similar mingling afterwards (on Saturday), we became aware of that and that a few of our athletes had been mixing with other athletes – not in the heat of the party, but in places outside of our direct allotment,” Chesterman said.

Australia’s Rugby and Rowing Teams Went on a Drunken Rampage Through the Olympic Village Before Departing Tokyo https://t.co/k3BNag4sB3 — The Thot Scanner (@thotscanner) August 3, 2021

An investigation has also been launched by Rugby Australia after being informed by Australian team officials of “unacceptable” behaviour by rugby and football players on the flight home from the Olympics.

“Rugby Australia has been made aware of incidents involving the Australian men’s sevens programme after being informed by the Australian Olympic Committee,” it said.

“Rugby Australia expects the highest standards of all its employees, modelling the values of our game respect, integrity, passion and teamwork.”

The men’s rugby sevens team reached the quarter-finals at Tokyo 2020 but lost to eventual winners Fiji, and the footballers were eliminated from their tournament in the group stage.

The athletes are now quarantining in Howard Springs, no doubt thinking about their actions.