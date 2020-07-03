Tom Hanks has simple response for people refusing to wear a mask: “Don’t be a pussy”

Actor Tom Hanks has some words for the people who refuse to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic. He says, and we quote: “Don’t be a pussy” – a statement directed at all those protesting mandatory mask use.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were among the first to become infected with the virus back in early March. Hanks is now advocating for appropriate PPE to ensure a slow spread.

Whilst promoting his new movie, Greyhound, Hanks spoke about the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The actor told People that he and wife Rita struggled immensely back in March as they slowly recovered from the virus. It appears that Hanks has no time for bullshit anymore. Honestly? Same.

Hanks said: “There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow. Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands.”

“Those things are so simple, so easy,” he continued. “If anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you. Don’t be a pussy, get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.”

Although Hanks and his wife have since recovered from the virus, they experienced “extreme side effects” from the drug hydroxochloroquine.

Listen to Woody, wear your mask, protect each other.