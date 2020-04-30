Iconic ‘Toy Story’, ‘Pocahontas’, ‘Finding Nemo’ story artist Rob Gibbs dies

Prolific story artist, writer, and director for both Disney and Pixar, Roy Gibbs has passed away, aged 55. His cause of death has not been specified.

Gibbs started out at Disney before spending more than 20 years working for Pixar. Throughout his career he worked on the likes of Pocahontas, Fantasia 2000, Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, Wall-E, Up, and more.

Iconic story artist, writer, and director, Rob Gibbs, who worked on numerous classic movies for both Disney and Pixar has passed away aged 55.

Gibbs started out working as an animator on 1992’s FernGully: The Last Rainforest before being hired by Disney and working there for five years on both the story and visuals of 1995’s Pocahontas and 1999’s Fantasia 2000.

Gibbs then moved to Pixar where he worked as a beloved employee for more than 20 years. Gibbs worked as a story artist for the likes of 1999’s Toy Story 2, 2001’s Monsters, Inc., 2003’s Finding Nemo, 2009’s Wall-E, and 2009’s Up.

He also worked as an animator on 2012’s Brave, 2013’s Monsters University, 2014’s Toy Story of Terror, 2015’s Inside Out, 2018’s Incredibles 2, and 2020’s Onward.

Gibbs also directed or co-directed various projects including Tokyo Mater, Air Mater, as well as episodes of Mater’s Tall Tales and Disney+’s upcoming Monsters At Work series, which he was working on when he passed away. He was also about to make his feature directing debut on the MovieBrats Pictures’ film Hump.

Gibbs is survived by his daughter, Mary.

Heartbroken over the loss of Rob Gibbs. If you or your kids have seen any Pixar CarsToons shorts, Rob directed most of ’em. His daughter was the voice of Boo in Monsters, Inc. He was such a positive, hilarious, and heartfelt guy, who cared a lot for his crew. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/EefgQrHNRr — Daniel Chong (@threebarebears) April 24, 2020

One of the best and FUN times I ever had @Pixar was working on #TokyoMater with Director, #RobGibbs. Heartbroken over the news of his passing away. He was a tremendous talent, super funny and just a great guy! My condolences to your family. Miss you man. pic.twitter.com/OIQc4lNFuz — Bobby Alcid Rubio (@Bobby_Rubio) April 24, 2020