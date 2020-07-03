SAMAS strikes indie-rock gold on his debut single ‘Nina’

SAMAS makes the kind of music you can’t help but fall in love with. In a very short period of time, the Sydney-based artist has crafted a sound that feels simultaneously homely and far-reaching; it’s rooted in an earnest kind of indie-rock but stretches into far more exciting sonic territories.

With the release of his debut single, Nina, he has immediately established this penchant for crafting heartwarming and immersive gems of sound. If you’re not already across this artist, now’s a perfect time for you to change that.

On his new single Nina, Sydney-based singer-songwriter SAMAS presents a sun-soaked slice of indie-rock nostalgia.

All throughout the new single, SAMAS glides through a captivating blend of indie, folk, pop, and alt-rock, delivering something that feels both familiar and fresh. With backing from Tuppaware Party’s Bryce Hearnden and Kava Kings’ Tom Smithson, Nina flaunts some seriously warm vocal melodies, rich instrumentation, and relatable, honest lyricism.

Across its punchy three-and-a-half-minute run-time, the song builds into something really quite nostalgic. The song has also arrived alongside a new video clip, perfectly capturing its vintage sun-soaked vibes. Directed by Murray Cornwell, the clip possesses undeniable, old-school Australian charm.

These are still early days for SAMAS, but judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and watch the new video for Nina above.